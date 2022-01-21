Critical Survey: Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Mastermind has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mastermind and CMG Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.64 million 0.53 $140,000.00 N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 25.13 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

Mastermind has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CMG Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind 8.40% 23.25% 13.06% CMG Holdings Group 83.27% 332.92% 100.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mastermind and CMG Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats Mastermind on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc. is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

