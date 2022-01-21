Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$18.00 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.15 and a 1 year high of C$19.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.87%.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

