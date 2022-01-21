CrossAmerica Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years. CrossAmerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 187.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.75. 108,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,026. The stock has a market cap of $824.15 million, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $348,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $968,290 over the last three months.

CAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

