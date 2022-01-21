Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Market Capitalization Tops $188,473.12

Crypto Kombat (CURRENCY:KOMBAT) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. Crypto Kombat has a total market capitalization of $188,473.12 and $2,918.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be purchased for about $18.65 or 0.00051638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00054229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00063785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.04 or 0.07009003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.97 or 0.99182109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060560 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crypto Kombat Coin Trading

