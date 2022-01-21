Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,301.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 49.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $171,674.36 and approximately $1,301.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

