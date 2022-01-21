CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Price Hits $1.42

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00003918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoEnergy has a total market capitalization of $39,345.61 and $2.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006104 BTC.

About CryptoEnergy

CNRG is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.