CryptoZoon (ZOON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.08 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00065873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.59 or 0.07110348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,389.68 or 1.00187342 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00060868 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 769,163,761 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

