CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.32

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 360947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

LAW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.81.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 34,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,788,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,811,777.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 3,354.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

