CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.46

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.51. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 65,802 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.42.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in CSI Compressco by 27.3% in the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 412,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 88,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

