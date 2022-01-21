CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $43.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Stephens decreased their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.98.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $34.02. 1,192,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,972,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 103,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
