CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $43.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Stephens decreased their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $34.02. 1,192,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,972,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 103,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

