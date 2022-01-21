CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSX. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 702,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. CSX has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 39,663 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

