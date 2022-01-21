CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSX. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.
NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 702,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. CSX has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $38.01.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 39,663 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
