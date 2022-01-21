CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wolfe Research

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972,804. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $38.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
