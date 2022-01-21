CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wolfe Research

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972,804. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $38.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

