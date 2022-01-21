CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $25.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.77% from the company’s previous close.
CSX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.98.
CSX stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 355,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972,804. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 103,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in CSX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in CSX by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 39,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 536,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
