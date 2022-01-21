CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $25.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.77% from the company’s previous close.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.98.

CSX stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 355,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972,804. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 103,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in CSX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in CSX by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 39,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 536,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

