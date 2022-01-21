CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 970,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 620,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 106,502 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 524.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CTIC stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $225.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

