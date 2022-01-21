CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of CubeSmart worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,754,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $709,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 156.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

