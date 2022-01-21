CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Shares Down 13.1%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)’s stock price was down 13.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 18,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 6,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUBXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

