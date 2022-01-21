CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) PT Set at C$2.30 by Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) has been assigned a C$2.30 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 119.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CubicFarm Systems stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. CubicFarm Systems has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$1.82.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.60 million. Analysts expect that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

