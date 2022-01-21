CUE Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $80,662.12 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $10.59 or 0.00028899 BTC on major exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $80,662.12 and approximately $356.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.53 or 0.07115886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,605.23 or 0.99894698 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00060951 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

