Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.

CW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:CW opened at $136.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.16. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

