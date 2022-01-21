CVCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,105.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $932,857.17 and approximately $5,105.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00064151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.96 or 0.07077260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,772.00 or 0.99559837 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00060336 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.