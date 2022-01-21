CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Truist Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS opened at $102.39 on Friday. CVS Health has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

