CVS Health (CVS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2022 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $107.00 to $110.00.

1/11/2022 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $111.00 to $116.00.

1/10/2022 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2022 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $118.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $108.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – CVS Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

12/14/2021 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $103.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $107.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – CVS Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

12/1/2021 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

CVS stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

