CVS Health (CVS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/12/2022 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $107.00 to $110.00.
- 1/11/2022 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $111.00 to $116.00.
- 1/10/2022 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/5/2022 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $118.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/23/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $108.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2021 – CVS Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 12/14/2021 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/13/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $103.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $107.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2021 – CVS Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.
- 12/1/2021 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2021 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
CVS stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
