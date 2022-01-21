DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Boise Cascade in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

