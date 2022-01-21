DA Davidson Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

NYSE CMA opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,884 shares of company stock worth $1,307,276. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 62,055 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

