DABANKING Hits Market Cap of $61,440.46 (DAB)

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One DABANKING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DABANKING has traded down 60% against the dollar. DABANKING has a total market capitalization of $61,440.46 and $1.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DABANKING

DAB is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. DABANKING’s official website is dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DABANKING’s official message board is medium.com/@dabanking.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

Buying and Selling DABANKING

