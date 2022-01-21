DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Price Reaches $0.0225 on Top Exchanges

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a market cap of $12.15 million and approximately $490,623.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 540,881,700 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

