Dai (DAI) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and $939.35 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00105488 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,622,346,816 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

