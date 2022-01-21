Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $9.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danaos in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $9.10 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.21 EPS.

Get Danaos alerts:

DAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $81.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97. Danaos has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Danaos by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 26,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 836,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.