DAO Maker 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $53.06 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $3.23 or 0.00008864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $203.60 million and $53.06 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.45 or 0.07042414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,279.89 or 0.99708390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00060655 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,122 coins.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

