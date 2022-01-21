DAO Maker (DAO) Market Cap Reaches $203.60 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00008864 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $203.60 million and approximately $53.06 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.45 or 0.07042414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,279.89 or 0.99708390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00060655 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,122 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

