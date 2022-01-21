Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $481,920.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $495,400.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $494,280.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $438,400.00.

Trupanion stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. 631,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.67. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -119.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

