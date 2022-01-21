Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $104.34 or 0.00288007 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $248.93 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007561 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002559 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,539,098 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

