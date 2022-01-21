Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 3,750 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.55. 4,068,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -924.08 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Datadog by 12.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Datadog by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $5,208,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

