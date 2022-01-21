David L. Geyer Sells 16,000 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $25.80. 558,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Schneider National by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.