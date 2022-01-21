David S. Taylor Sells 50,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PG traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $162.62. 10,899,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480,703. The stock has a market cap of $393.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

