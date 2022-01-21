Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches Market Cap of $135.99 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $135.99 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00005028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,404 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

