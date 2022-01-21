DEAPcoin (DEP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.56 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $164.71 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 66% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,631,778,909 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

