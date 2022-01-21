Decentral Games Trading Down 32.5% This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $135.84 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.36 or 0.06990906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,348.06 or 0.99713622 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060005 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 385,180,423 coins and its circulating supply is 380,256,294 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

