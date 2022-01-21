Decentralized Machine Learning Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $190,653.58 and approximately $3,060.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

