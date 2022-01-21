Deeper Network Trading 22.8% Lower This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $112.22 million and $2.09 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.96 or 0.07054898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,296.03 or 0.99870902 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00060581 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

