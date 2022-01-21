DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,260.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $1,260.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009796 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,623,935 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

