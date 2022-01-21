DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00065673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.84 or 0.07045410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,919.33 or 1.00592516 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00061490 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

