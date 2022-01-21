Degenerator Tops One Day Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00303027 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007790 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002575 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011819 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.