DePay (DEPAY) Tops One Day Volume of $13,196.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, DePay has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $13,196.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.36 or 0.06990906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,348.06 or 0.99713622 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060005 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.