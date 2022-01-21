Depth Token Price Down 19.8% This Week (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Depth Token has a total market cap of $126,192.97 and $119,763.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.