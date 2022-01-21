Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 3,542 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 47,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 101,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMAB opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $4.3737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

