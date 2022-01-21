Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 7,281 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,258,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $5,281,687.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 626,652 shares of company stock worth $48,203,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

