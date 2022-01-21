Deutsche Bank AG Buys 20,364 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after buying an additional 156,825 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 51,074 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 486.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDS stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.