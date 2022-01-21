Deutsche Bank AG Buys 35,488 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Xperi worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xperi by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 207,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 32.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 2,142.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Xperi by 26.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 329,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 15.50%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

