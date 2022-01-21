Deutsche Bank AG Buys 46,910 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of bluebird bio worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 40,013 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.55. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

